Dann: We gave ourselves mountain to climb

4 Hours ago

Scott Dann says conceding early was crucial in the defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road, but that there remain plenty of positives to take from Palace’s recent form.

“It’s tough to take. We got off to a difficult start as we did against Newcastle last week, which was obviously disappointing,” he said after the match. “You give yourself a bit of a mountain to climb. We struggled to get into the flow of things after that.

“The Premier League is difficult enough week in, week out. They’re goals that we don’t want to concede and that we shouldn’t concede. Last week we got ourselves back into the game and managed to get the three points.

“Unfortunately today losing that goal gave us an even bigger mountain to climb.”

Dann says that Saturday’s game against Burnley is a chance for Palace to continue the good work that has led to victories against Newcastle and Wolves in recent weeks.

“You’re looking to the next game, that’s what the Premier League does to you. Obviously today we weren’t able to come away with something but we need to take the positives from the games before, and come out against Burnley at the weekend and show our quality, because tonight we didn’t show our quality enough.”

