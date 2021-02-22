Team news: Five changes for Palace as Mateta starts

Roy Hodgson makes five changes to the Palace lineup for the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, including handing Jean-Philippe Mateta his second start for the club.

Mateta, who made his debut against Leeds in at the beginning of the month, replaces Christian Benteke up front. The other change in attack sees Andros Townsend start ahead of Michy Batshuayi; both Benteke and Batshuayi are amongst the substitutes.

There are also three changes in defence. Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell replace Nathaniel Clyne and Patrick van Aanholt at full-back, while Gary Cahill replaces Scott Dann alongside Cheikhou Kouyate.

Luka Milivojevic partners Jairo Riedewald for a fourth successive game, with Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze completing the side.

Brighton are unchanged from their goalless draw with Aston Villa last weekend, with Ben White and Lewis Dunk starting in central defence, and Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay leading the line.

Brighton: Sanchez (GK), White, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Alzate, Burn, Veltman.

Subs: Steele (GK), Connolly, Lallana, Moder, Jahanbakhsh, Welbeck, Tau, Propper, Zeqiri.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Butland (GK), van Aanholt, Dann, Clyne, Benteke, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Kelly.

