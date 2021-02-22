Skip to site footer
Team news: Five changes for Palace as Mateta starts

Just now

Roy Hodgson makes five changes to the Palace lineup for the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, including handing Jean-Philippe Mateta his second start for the club.

Mateta, who made his debut against Leeds in at the beginning of the month, replaces Christian Benteke up front. The other change in attack sees Andros Townsend start ahead of Michy Batshuayi; both Benteke and Batshuayi are amongst the substitutes.

There are also three changes in defence. Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell replace Nathaniel Clyne and Patrick van Aanholt at full-back, while Gary Cahill replaces Scott Dann alongside Cheikhou Kouyate.

Luka Milivojevic partners Jairo Riedewald for a fourth successive game, with Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze completing the side.

Brighton are unchanged from their goalless draw with Aston Villa last weekend, with Ben White and Lewis Dunk starting in central defence, and Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay leading the line.

Brighton: Sanchez (GK), White, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Alzate, Burn, Veltman.

Subs: Steele (GK), Connolly, Lallana, Moder, Jahanbakhsh, Welbeck, Tau, Propper, Zeqiri.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Butland (GK), van Aanholt, Dann, Clyne, Benteke, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Kelly.

Read Next

First Team

Brighton v Palace full match details and how to watch on TV

9 Hours ago

Crystal Palace face Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday (22nd February), and you can find out all you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Zaha return still unclear as McCarthy resumes training pre-Brighton

13 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has updated on Crystal Palace's squad fitness before they take on Brighton & Hove Albion - confirming that James McCarthy has returned to training.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Brighton perfect chance to put defeat behind us

14 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says a Monday night clash with Brighton and Hove Albion offers the perfect opportunity for his side to put recent performances behind them.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

19 Hours ago

Currently two places above Brighton & Hove Albion in 14th, Crystal Palace have a chance to rectify recent frustrations and further their position in the table on Monday night (22nd February).

Read full article

