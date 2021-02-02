Skip to site footer
Team news: Two Palace changes to take on Newcastle

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson has made two changes to the side which lined-up in Crystal Palace's victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, tweaking both his defence and midfield to face Newcastle United.

First Team

Vicente Guaita shares thoughts before Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

6 Hours ago

The Palace manager has fielded Gary Cahill in place of Cheikhou Kouyate at centre-back and Jaïro Riedewald replaces James McCarthy in central midfield.

Hodgson has elected to keep Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Michy Batshuayi as his attacking frontline, with no other changes to the starting XI.

On the bench, new signing Jean-Philippe Mateta remains part of the matchday squad.

Newcastle have made just one change from their recent victory over Everton, with Ciaran Clark replacing Jamaal Lascelles, who left the field against the Toffees with a hamstring issue.

Find out all you need to know on this clash with our in-depth preview here.

Newcastle: Darlow, Clark, Schar, Manquillo, Hayden, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Wilson.

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Longstaff, Krafth, Anderson, Carroll, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Gayle.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Clyne, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Zaha, Ayew, Batshuayi.

Subs: Butland, Kouyate, Mitchell, Kelly, Townsend, Mateta, Benteke.

READ NEXT: Guaita on contract extension and staying at the top level

