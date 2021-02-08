Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Tony Collins: 1926-2021

1 Hour ago

Former Crystal Palace winger, Tony Collins, has died aged 94.

Collins is widely considered to be the club's first black player after joining in 1957 and was recently described by Roy Hodgson as "an enormous pioneer".

Born in Kensington in 1926, Collins began his playing career with Acton United before being conscripted to military service during the Second World War.

Upon his return to England, Collins represented a range of teams, including Watford and Torquay United, before joining Palace in 1957. He would go on to make 61 appearances and score 16 goals for the club.

In 1960, Collins made history by becoming the first non-white manager of a Football League side when taking charge of Rochdale. He would also serve as a scout at Bristol City under Hodgson and Manchester United and was instrumental in replacing Steve Coppell following his retirement.

Hodgson recently said: "It was always a pleasure to meet Tony at the training ground and be a part of his humorous way of dealing with most situations and with a very sunny personality that he had."

The thoughts of everyone at Crystal Palace are with Tony's loved ones at this deeply sad time.


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

500 Premier League points: best wins, grounds and records

3 February 2021

Crystal Palace have become just the 19th team in Premier League history to achieve the landmark tally of 500 points – check out the breakdown below.

Read full article

Club News

Palace Kitchen stays open to feed families in February

30 January 2021

The Palace Kitchen project is being extended into February so that thousands of local people in need can continue to receive healthy and nutritious food.

Read full article

Club News

Clyne awarded contract extension

26 January 2021

Nathaniel Clyne has signed an agreement with Crystal Palace that extends his second stint at the club until the end of this season.

Read full article

Fixture News

Palace's full February fixture schedule finalised

30 January 2021

Two Crystal Palace fixtures have been rearranged in February as the Premier League confirms upcoming television selections.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Snowy south London: How Selhurst's looked in white through time

4 Hours ago

With SE25 covered in a thin blanket of snow, we've made like every other Londoner and whipped out the photos.

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson commends 'quite incredible' staff with behind the scenes insight

7 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson praised his "quite incredible" backroom staff when discussing the fixture congestion of 2020/21 and how he and his team have coped recently without Ray Lewington.

Read full article

Club News

NFL announcer Alan Roach reveals how he became a Palace fan

7 February 2021

Who would have thought it: Alan Roach, the voice of the Super Bowl, is a Crystal Palace fan.

Read full article

Club News

Leeds v Palace full match details and how to watch on TV

6 February 2021

Crystal Palace travel to Leeds United on Monday, 8th February, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

View more