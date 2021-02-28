Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Guaita deflects praise to focus on team performance v Fulham

3 Hours ago

Vicente Guaita caught-up with Palace TV after the club's draw with Fulham and deflected individual praise for what Roy Hodgson called a "match-winning' save as he commended the team for improving recent performances.

First Team

Roy Hodgson reacts to Crystal Palace v Fulham

3 Hours ago

"For me, the most important is the performance for the team," he said, halfway through a question on his own heroics. "The team has a good performance - last week, not so much - but this week is better. This performance was good."

The Spaniard continued to explain his view on the clash, saying:

"This is the most important: work, work, work. If you don't work, it's difficult for three points or one point. Against Brighton and today with Fulham, I think it was good performances because it was all the team together working hard.

"[We earned an] important point. Today was very important to come back with a point. Last game was a big game with three points, today it's one point - it's better with three but one point [helps us] stay in the Premier League."

Palace manager Hodgson also discussed Guaita post-match and echoed similar views, though he was still willing to praise his shot stopper, unlike the man himself.

"[There was] one good save from Vicente - he didn't have many saves to make but there were some good blocks," Hodgson said. "But the save from Vicente was a match-winning save."

You can watch VG's impressive stop against Josh Maja as well as his full interview by keeping an eye on Palace TV - either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

Kit sale banner 20-21 Feb.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Vote: Your W88 Crystal Palace Player of the Month for February

Just now

Voting is now open for Crystal Palace's W88 February Player of the Month, with all of your options shown below.

Read full article

First Team

Cahill lists positives after 'tough' afternoon v Fulham

1 Hour ago

Gary Cahill was able to reflect on a clean sheet and Man of the Match-winning performance for Crystal Palace against Fulham, describing the game as 'tough' but explaining a list of positives he could...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson reveals Palace gameplan undone by 'very good' Fulham

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson explained that Crystal Palace intended on attacking Fulham throughout the 90 minutes at Selhurst Park in their 0-0 draw, but had to adapt against a 'very good' opponent who restricted the...

Read full article

First Team

Defensive pair end two-horse race for MOTM v Fulham

4 Hours ago

Gary Cahill and Vicente Guaita stormed the Crystal Palace fans' eToro Man of the Match vote for their performance against Fulham, with the pair scooping over 70% of those cast.

Read full article

View more