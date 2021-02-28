Guaita deflects praise to focus on team performance v Fulham

Vicente Guaita caught-up with Palace TV after the club's draw with Fulham and deflected individual praise for what Roy Hodgson called a "match-winning' save as he commended the team for improving recent performances.

"For me, the most important is the performance for the team," he said, halfway through a question on his own heroics. "The team has a good performance - last week, not so much - but this week is better. This performance was good."

The Spaniard continued to explain his view on the clash, saying:

"This is the most important: work, work, work. If you don't work, it's difficult for three points or one point. Against Brighton and today with Fulham, I think it was good performances because it was all the team together working hard.

"[We earned an] important point. Today was very important to come back with a point. Last game was a big game with three points, today it's one point - it's better with three but one point [helps us] stay in the Premier League."

Palace manager Hodgson also discussed Guaita post-match and echoed similar views, though he was still willing to praise his shot stopper, unlike the man himself.

"[There was] one good save from Vicente - he didn't have many saves to make but there were some good blocks," Hodgson said. "But the save from Vicente was a match-winning save."

