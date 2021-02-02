Skip to site footer
Guaita on contract extension and staying at the top level

2 Hours ago

Vicente Guaita spoke of his happiness in south London after signing a contract extension at Crystal Palace, as he prepares to take on Newcastle United this evening.

“I’m very, very happy,” he told Premier League Productions. “I like London, I like Crystal Palace – me and my family are very happy. It’s good news.

“Everything is good, because if it wasn’t good then I don’t extend my contract, but for my manager, my goalkeeping coach, my teammates: all the people are very happy.”

The Spaniard’s focus remains on the pitch however, determined to keep Palace moving up the table.

“Now, all the games are important: it’s points, points, points,” he said. “I think the most important now is points. Another game and another 1-0 win a clean sheet is important, but for the team it’s points, points, points.

“All the games are hard: against Wolves, against West Ham United. I think [Newcastle] is another hard game. It’s important to be all together, same with all the games.”

Guaita revealed that his focus in training is what he hopes will allow him to continue at the top level for a long time to come.

“When I was younger, it was a lot of time training on the pitch. Now it’s training on the pitch and training inside [in the gym]. Not only is it training, training, training, but it’s also being with my physio, my coach, and it altogether it means more time in the Premier League, with the best football.

“It’s always important to stay in the gym, to stay in training. After you arrive in the gym, you need focus. Outside there is focus, and inside just the same.

“A lot of people help me, and that’s important.”

READ NEXT: Palace Preview - Eagles must be wary of late Newcastle surge

