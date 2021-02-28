Defensive pair end two-horse race for MOTM v Fulham

Gary Cahill and Vicente Guaita stormed the Crystal Palace fans' eToro Man of the Match vote for their performance against Fulham, with the pair scooping over 70% of those cast.

In the end, Cahill edged it to earn the accolade with almost 40% of votes compared to Guaita's 33%.

They beat third-place Andros Townsend (13%), whose crosses arguably created Palace's best chances.

But Cahill's heroic defending for the second game running meant he was named Man of the Match. Blocks such as that against Joachim Andersen highlighted just how crucial the centre-back is to Palace's backline.

Post-match, Cahill said: "The belief we had [was] the longer we stay in the game, the more we think we might nick a chance or get an opportunity. But it wasn't to be and I felt they had spells in that game where they played some really good football and made it difficult for us. We'll take the point and move on."

For full highlights and post-match reaction from this clash, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!