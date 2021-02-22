Skip to site footer
Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Brighton v Palace

2 Hours ago

It’s a game that will be remembered for two special moments, as goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Christian Benteke powered Palace to victory - but it was a match defined by many solid performances, and you can select your favourite by voting for your eToro Man of the Match.

Benteke's last-gasp winner sent Palace back to south London with all three points in the most dramatic fashion, sparking wild celebrations on the pitch and from the dugout.

It came after Mateta’s first-half goal, a fantastic display of creativity and skill as his back-heel on the turn outfoxed the Brighton defence to put Palace in front.

But the strikers were not the only players to contribute to important team display. Jordan Ayew’s hard work both in defence and attack was crucial in allowing the team to break forwards, while Joel Ward provided support from full-back.

Vicente Guaita stood strong to deny Trossard in the second-half, putting in another confident display that fans have come to expect from the Palace goalkeeper.

Have your say by casting your vote in the poll below!

 

