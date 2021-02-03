Skip to site footer
Win Batshuayi and Milivojevic's signed match-worn shirts!

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace are running a bumper competition you can enter right now - allowing supporters to win signed, match-worn shirts from both Michy Batshuayi AND Luka Milivojevic.

Michy's shirt comes from the recent West Ham clash, when the Belgian scored his first goal since returning, and Luka wore his in the Eagles' solid win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It's really easy to get your hands on these unique, truly one-of-a-kind pieces of Palace memorobilia - just look how to below.

WIN these shirts

This competition is available to anyone with a Gold, Junior Gold or International Membership - and if you don't have one, you can join today for 30% less and still enter!

If you're already a Gold, Junior Gold or International Member, please fill out the below forms to be entered – one of a range of benefits Members enjoy this season:

If you are not a Member yet, there’s still time to join for 30% off - just make sure you’ve done so by Saturday, 5th February to be able to enter the competition by its closing date on Sunday, 6th February.

Crystal Palace Memberships include an array of incredible benefits, aimed to keep you as connected to the club as possible this season. 

These range from Match Pass benefits - such as live commentary for all Premier League games, to Palace Rewards – exclusive competitions, gifts and events, and Palace Discounts – brilliant offers in the Club Shop and more.

To learn more about our Memberships and enter this competition, please click here.

Membership Sale Banner.jpg


