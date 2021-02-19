Skip to site footer
Yohan Cabaye retires from football

5 Hours ago

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye has announced his retirement from football after a 17-year career.

The Frenchman played 109 times for Palace between 2015 and 2018 after joining from Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year contract.

During his time in south London, Cabaye scored 10 goals and bagged six assists, becoming a fan favourite for his effortless talent and for moments like his memorable strike against Arsenal in 2017.

Cabaye, 35, announced his retirement from football across his social media channels in a message he captioned 'the final whistle'.

Thanks for the memories, Yohan, and happy retirement!

READ NEXT: Remembering 5 Palace icons born in France

