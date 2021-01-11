Arsenal v Palace full match details and how to watch

Crystal Palace travel to north London on Thursday, 14th January to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Match details

Thursday, 14th January

20:00 GMT

Emirates Stadium

Sky Sports

Can supporters attend?

No. Unfortunately, due to coronavirus restrictions, the Emirates Stadium cannot host supporters.

When will team news be released?

Team news for both sides will be released on the dot of 19:00 GMT on cpfc.co.uk and our official Twitter, and follows on the official Palace app and across our other social media channels immediately after.

How to follow on TV

Arsenal v Palace will be shown live via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts from 19:30 GMT.

I don't have Sky Sports/cannot watch live

Supporters who cannot watch this game live can purchase a Palace Audio pass to listen to live commentary instead. Buy yours and find further information by clicking here. Members, don't forget, you receive access to Palace Audio as part of your package.

There are also a number of ways to follow this clash from pre- to post-match for FREE through the club...

Follow for FREE

You can start your pre-game build-up with the club well in advance of matchday.

On cpfc.co.uk, the club's official website, and the official Palace app, we bring you exclusive interviews and features, all the information and stats you need in the Palace Preview and breaking news from Roy Hodgson's pre-match press conference.

On our social channels, you can get into the matchday mood with nostalgic footage, behind the scenes in training, live press conference updates and everything else to prepare you for the upcoming clash.

Finally, Palace TV delivers Hodgson's press conferences in full, extended interviews with the first-team squad and a detailed run-through from those in the know.

Pre-match

Before kick-off, you'll be able to fill the time with every watch and read across cpfc.co.uk, the Palace app and social media.

Then attention turns to team news.

The club shares team news on the dot - exactly one hour before kick-off (19:00 v Arsenal). This can be found on cpfc.co.uk and our Twitter account instantly, and follows across other social media platforms and the Palace app just moments after.

On Instagram, we'll be showing all the behind-the-scenes arrivals from pre-match in our Instagram Stories.

Mid-game

Twitter is the place to be mid-match. With running updates, the best images and eye catching extras, it makes for the best alternative to watching in person or on a broadcast.

You can turn post notifications on to not miss a trick and, with the official app, you'll receive key match updates direct to your phone! Simply make sure you have notifications turned on.

To follow commentary of the game as it's happening, grab yourself a Palace Audio pass here!

Post-match

Every club channel fills with content post-match, right from the final whistle.

An instantaneous match report will be available on cpfc.co.uk and the official app and you'll also be able to vote for your eToro Man of the Match just minutes after full-time.

Our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram will bring you the best shots and match action from the day as well as all the player responses, stand out stats and every article shared on the site.

Palace TV is busy grabbing post-match interviews and each manager's press conference, while two-minute highlights are available that evening and full match highlights follow shortly afterwards for free.

International fans

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here. For International Memberships, click here now.