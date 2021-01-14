Skip to site footer
Hodgson makes eight changes to Palace lineup v Arsenal

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson makes eight changes from Crystal Palace’s FA Cup defeat to Wolves as the Eagles face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

After shuffling the pack for the cup outing at Molineux, Palace return to much the same side that beat Sheffield United on January 2nd, without the unavailable Jeffrey Schlupp.

December’s W88 Player of the Month Vicente Guaita returns in goal, while Nathaniel Clyne and Patrick van Aanholt drop to the bench, replaced in defence by Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell. Cheikhou Kouyate starts as Mamadou Sakho is unable to make the matchday squad, but Gary Cahill returns from injury to take his place with the substitutes.

In midfield, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend and James McArthur come in for Jairo Riedewald, Jordan Ayew and James McCarthy, while up front Christian Benteke is partnered by Wilfried Zaha. Michy Batshuayi is amongst the replacements.

Arsenal also make eight changes after their FA Cup victory against Newcastle, with Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith-Rowe among those returning to the side.

Arsenal: Leno (GK), Bellerin, Saka, Ceballos, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Luiz, Smith-Rowe, Xhaka.

Subs: Runarsson (GK), Gabriel, Willian, Cedric Soares, Partey, Pepe, Chambers, Willock, Nketiah.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell, Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Van Aanholt, Clyne, Cahill, Dann, Riedewald, McCarthy, Ayew, Batshuayi.

