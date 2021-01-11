Enjoy all 10 final programmes delivered direct at 10% off

Crystal Palace have continued producing full 80-page programmes throughout behind-closed-door clashes, and you can enjoy the final 10 editions delivered direct to you at 10% off.

While this season has seen live football and the usual matchday routine taken from supporters, the programme has remained constant - with regular exclusive interviews, a range of columns, tactical insight and untold stories from across south London.

Many already enjoy receiving the programme sent direct to their home, and you can join them with our half-season bundle for just £45! This means you'll receive every programme hassle-free for 10% less than the usual price.

Every edition is spectacularly designed in-house and includes:

Roy Hodgson , Luka Milivojevic and Steve Parish 's pre-match updates

, and 's pre-match updates Exclusive, feature-length interviews with first-team players

Darren Ambrose 's unheard stories from the dressing room

's unheard stories from the dressing room A 13-page break-down of the opposition, including player comparisons, expert analysis and the toughest Palace quiz going

and the toughest Palace quiz going An introduction to the Academy's rising talents

Eye-opening features with south London's most notable figures

Bold designs of retro kits on current players with a look at our greatest shirts to date

on current players with a look at our greatest shirts to date Detailed reflections on our most successful season yet - 1990/91

- 1990/91 Shaun Derry , Paddy McCarthy and members of the Women's team sharing their views

, and members of sharing their views Much more, including games for young fans, news from the Foundation and the ultimate dinner party chosen by Palace icons

Delivery is the only way to get your hands on a hard-copy programme, meaning you can keep the collection going while unable to get to the stadium.

To enjoy all final 10 programmes for 10% less right to your door, click here now!