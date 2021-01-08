Benteke: This is the strongest squad we've ever had

Christian Benteke says the current Crystal Palace squad is the strongest he’s seen, before their trip to Molineux this evening.

“We’ve got so much quality – not just us as forward players but defence, midfield, even goalkeepers. It’s a really strong squad with a lot of quality players, a lot of experience and a lot of skilful players.”

Benteke says between himself, Michy Batshuayi, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha, Roy Hodgson has a variety of attacking players to choose from.

“The good thing is we are all different types of striker, so the manager has a lot of options.”

As Palace travel to Molineux this evening (Friday, 8th November) to take on Wolves in the FA Cup Third Round, Benteke is reminded of his desire as a child to one day play football in England: “My idol was Thierry Henry at the time. That’s where the dream started really, when I was watching Match of the Day. It was on at around 10:30pm Belgian time, the moment before I go to bed.

“Watching all the games: that’s how my dream started about playing for an English team. I feel like my dream came true… and I will never forget it and I will never take it for granted.”

Having played in an FA Cup final for Aston Villa, the Belgian is well aware of its importance in English footballing culture.

“A lot of people talk about the FA Cup and I know as a foreign player that for English people it’s really important. I have in myself now that when it’s the FA Cup, it’s something special, so let’s try and go as far as we can.

“Everything is possible but now it’s up to us, and first of all we have to win against Wolves on Friday night.”

