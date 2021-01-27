Crystal Palace mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Crystal Palace have joined the wider footballing community in marking Holocaust Memorial Day by calling for the nation to ‘Light the Darkness’ this evening (27th January).

Footballers across the nation are calling on people to light a candle and place it safely in their windows at 20:00 GMT tonight, to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust and stand against prejudice around the world.

Crystal Palace Football Club are proud to take part in the #LightTheDarkness national moment today.



On #HolocaustMemorialDay, light a candle and safely place it in your window at 8pm on 27 January. To remember, and to stand against prejudice in the world today. @HMD_UK pic.twitter.com/Ir2n94LCRq — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 27, 2021

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on 27th January each year, marking the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. It promotes remembrance of the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, along with the millions of others who suffered from Nazi persecution, as well as the subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. It also encourages education and learning to work towards a safer future.

Taking part in a live event this morning, Palace Women goalkeeper Chloe Morgan discussed the importance of eradicating prejudice from football and wider society.

“In this role you do feel a sense of responsibility,” she said. “My main ambition is to try and create positive change so the next generations don’t see the same kinds of issues in terms of inequality and discrimination now.

“I don’t want to be having the same conversations with my future sons or daughters in 10-15 years' time, and saying the situations are still the same. That’s a big motivator.

To watch the Video please enable "Targeting" in cookie settings

“I look at all the young girls and boys around, and at social media, and there’s such an amazing awareness now from young people about how they can be more active and how they can use their voice. That’s incredible.

“In the position that I’m in, I think we have a responsibility and a duty to support these young voices and to make sure they’re heard, and to make people understand they’re important.”

Morgan was joined in the event by Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Leicester City’s James Justin, alongside Holocaust survivor Dr Martin Stern MBE and The Right Honourable The Lord Mann, the government advisor on anti-Semitism.

Crystal Palace adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism in December.