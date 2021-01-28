Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Memberships

30% off Memberships - JOIN NOW

3 Hours ago

Now halfway through another Premier League campaign, we’re keeping you as close to the action as possible with 30% off Palace Memberships!

Fancy winning a matchworn shirt? Want to get your hands on some merchandise? You’ll have the chance of winning all this, as well as enjoying a host of exclusive benefits, with a Palace Membership.

Each Membership offers a range of benefits to ensure that, while we wait to welcome you back to Selhurst Park to see the boys in action, you remain a crucial part of the Palace family.

There are several to choose from, including Gold, International, Junior Gold and Junioryou can get them all for 30% off by clicking here.

Membership

WAS

NOW
Gold £55 £38.50
ST Gold £50 £35
International £40 £28
Junior Gold £50 £35
ST Junior Gold £50 £35
Junior £15 £10.50
ST Junior £15 £10.50

Each Membership comes with its own gift pack, as well as exclusive benefits in several categories.

View-Now.png

Match Pass

While matches remain behind closed doors, get as close to the action as possible. Depending on your Membership, benefits include live broadcasts of selected Academy fixtures, the digital matchday programme for every game, live audio commentary with Palace Audio and much more.

Palace Rewards

Regularly throughout the season we’ve held a range of incredible competitions and events, as well as offering Members a brilliant selection of gifts. Match worn shirts from Vicente Guaita, Eberechi Eze and Gary Cahill have already been won amongst many more players, as well as shirts signed by new arrivals including Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Plus, all Members receive a welcome gift and Junior Gold Members receive a free Palace shirt when they join, along with much more – all for only £35!

Palace Discounts

As well as exclusive discounts in the Club Shop and for Premium Matchdays, you can use your Palace Membership to secure discounts at a range of south London businesses.

To learn more about the different memberships ON SALE, click here now.

READ NEXT: Palace Home, Away and Third shirts ON SALE now

Membership Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Palace Home, Away and Third kit ON SALE now

3 Hours ago

This season’s stylish kits have made some memories that will last for a long time, from smashing four past Leeds in red and blue to taking all three points at Old Trafford in white.

Read full article

Club News

Palace Kitchen stays open to feed families in February

4 Hours ago

The Palace Kitchen project is being extended into February so that thousands of local people in need can continue to receive healthy and nutritious food.

Read full article

Club News

Dean Kiely appointed Republic of Ireland goalkeeper coach

7 Hours ago

Dean Kiely has been appointed goalkeeper coach for the Republic of Ireland national team, a role he will perform alongside his work for Crystal Palace.

Read full article

Club News

'Can we go out early?’ - Kiely reveals Palace goalkeepers' drive

7 Hours ago

In 2020, speaking ahead of his two-year anniversary since joining Crystal Palace, Dean Kiely reflected with the Palace programme on a career in coaching, the attributes of management and the character...

Read full article

Memberships

Memberships

Members' competition: Win Mateta's Palace shirt from the day he joined

21 January 2021

Jean-Philippe Mateta has put pen to paper - and shirt - for Crystal Palace, and Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win a historic piece of club memorabilia: signed shirt...

Read full article

Memberships

Win Eze’s signed shirt v Sheffield United!

5 January 2021

Eberechi Eze helped Palace start the new year right by scoring a wonder goal against Sheffield United – and now Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win his signed shirt!

Read full article

Memberships

Win Guaita's shirt from penalty-saving Leicester clash

29 December 2020

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win match worn shirts from Palace games, and now you can get your hands on the shirt Vicente Guaita saved a penalty in...

Read full article

Memberships

Christmas Member Rewards: Win FIFA 21, signed gifts and more!

21 December 2020

Looking forward to seeing what Santa leaves you under the tree this year? Perhaps a new Palace shirt or Iconic Jacket? For Members, Christmas has come early with an incredible range of prizes up for...

Read full article

View more