Gallery: Eagles hit pitches in snowy south London

3 Hours ago

As much of south London took cover from or enjoyed watching the snow on Sunday, Crystal Palace's players let nothing get in their way of preparing to face West Ham United.

With Beckenham turned white, the lads hit the pitches and completed their usual session on snow-covered turf - taking a break to shovel pitch markings back into view.

In the gallery above, you can see the Eagles getting set for Tuesday's clash at Selhurst and how Copers Cope looks in a rare dusting of snow.

You'll even see Vicente Guaita utilise his overarm technique, with our unfortunate photographer seemingly in his sights...

You can brush-up on all you need to know pre-West Ham by clicking here and find out how to follow the south Londoners live here!

