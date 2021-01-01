Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Inside Palace v Sheffield United programme: Schlupp, Parish and Dann feature

4 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace programme enters 2021 with 80 pages including everything you need to read before the Eagles' clash with Sheffield United.

Jeffrey Schlupp provides the main interview for this edition, revealing the mental strength he requires behind the scenes to handle his diverse role.

Next, Darren Ambrose reflects on the toughest part of his career, we pick apart the Blades' tactics and team and Academy 'keeper Joe Whitworth reveals a Palace passion that spans four generations.

You can also read Steve Parish, Luka Milivojevic and Roy Hodgson's thoughts as we enter 2021, delve back into 1990/91 and find out why Barack Obama and Mike Tyson would be Mark Bright's ultimate dinner guests.

Finally, Shaun Derry reflects on 2020, Ashlee Hincks reveals how lockdown impacted her ACL recovery and Scott Dann recalls the game that changed his career. 

You can also check out Vicente Guaita in one of the club's standout kits, learn how one Club Photographer sustained his passion over four decades and prove yourself as a true fanatic with our nostalgic quiz.

All of this and more can be enjoyed in a digital copy of the Palace programme - just click here to read every word instantly!

It's easy to buy in just a few quick clicks and the eye-catching design is clear to read on mobile, desktop or tablet - so enjoy the matchday programme just like normal and click here now!

Sheffield United programme banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Former Palace winger Ray Colfar dies aged 85

11 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are sad to announce the passing of our former player Ray Colfar at the age of 85, in the days leading up to Christmas.

Read full article

Academy

Meet the Academy's Iraq international captain, Cardo Siddik

15 Hours ago

Earlier in November, during the incessantly labelled ‘unprecedented times’, Cardo Siddik received an Iraq international call-up through unprecedented means.

Read full article

Club News

2020 Wrapped: Reflecting on Palace's highs after a testing year

22 Hours ago

2020: it's not been an easy one.

Read full article

First Team

Palace v Sheffield United full match details and how to watch on TV

31 December 2020

Crystal Palace welcome Sheffield United to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 2nd January, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

View more