Palace v West Ham date and time rearranged

Crystal Palace's home game with West Ham United has been rearranged and will now take place on Tuesday, 26th January.

The kick-off has also changed from 19:30 GMT to 18:00. It will be shown live on BT Sport.

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Tuesday, 26th January

18:00 GMT

Selhurst Park

BT Sport

The Eagles are looking to extend their recent unbeaten record against the Hammers - beating them 2-1 both home and away in 2019/20 and drawing 1-1 earlier this season.

The rearranged date gives them three days' rest rather than two before facing Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 30th.

