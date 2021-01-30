Skip to site footer
Eze: We worked hard for this victory

1 Hour ago

Eberechi Eze says Palace’s impressive victory over Wolves was a reward for their continued hard work throughout the season.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said in his post-match interview. “We work hard all the time and it’s not come off for us, but today it worked so I’m grateful.

“We always put in the work and we’re always trying to give the best account of ourselves. It hasn’t always come off but today we put it right.”

Eze’s excellently taken goal was another in an increasingly impressive collection of strikes in a Palace shirt.

“I think with the quality that we’ve got in the team we’re capable of creating chances – we could have scored more today.

“I just saw he ball roll across the box and tried my best to create a bit of space.”

With Palace leapfrogging Wolves in the table as a result of that win, Eze hopes his goal can be the catalyst for a strong run of form.

“We don’t want to be looking behind us,” he said. “We want to be putting in good performances and hopefully we can climb up the table.”

