FREE personalisation on Palace shirts for limited time only

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace’s Club Shop is providing FREE personalisation on all shirts for just three days!

Saving you £12.99, the offer means you can make shirt orders even more special with your choice of name and number.

Use code: PRINT14

Shop-Now.png

You can opt to emulate your favourite Palace player, including new No.14 Jean-Philippe Mateta, or print your own name – all you have to do is decide and we’ll sort the rest at no extra cost!

But while this offer is a good one, it won’t last long – so supporters need to make the most of it by 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 24th January.

Don’t miss out and shop our eye-catching range of kit with FREE personalisation here!

Retail personalisation banner 20-21.jpg


Academy

Top of the league: Reviewing Palace U18s' season so far

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s have excelled themselves in their first season as a Category 1 outfit, sitting top of the Under-18 Premier League South after 11 matches.

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson on caring for players' wellbeing and challenges of lockdown

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson recently spoke with Premier League Productions about the significance of maintaining positive mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic and how that affects both him and his role at the...

Read full article

Club News

Mateta signs: Remembering 5 Palace icons born in France

9 Hours ago

Jean-Philippe Mateta is the latest French-born player to arrive in south London, but he is by no means the first – many of Palace’s recent heroes trace their footballing roots back across the...

Read full article

First Team

Mateta squad number and Fantasy Football details confirmed

23 Hours ago

Jean-Philippe Mateta officially became an Eagle on Thursday morning, when he signed an 18-month loan deal with Crystal Palace.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Jean-Philippe Mateta joins Crystal Palace

21 January 2021

Crystal Palace have signed Jean-Philippe Mateta on an 18-month loan deal, subject to international clearance, with an option to make the move permanent.

Read full article

Club News

Premier League confirms broadcast plans for upcoming fixtures

20 January 2021

The Premier League has released the below statement.

Read full article

