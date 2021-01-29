Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

How to follow Hodgson's Wolves press conference

Just now

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers today (Friday, 29th January) from 13:15 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say live.

This press conference will be conducted via a video link and so will not be available to watch live, however you'll still be able to receive key updates as they're delivered via the club's channels.

The official Crystal Palace Twitter is the place to be from 13:15, with all the key quotes shared live from the press conference.

The official Palace app and cpfc.co.uk then bring you fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at the key news, and these will also be available later on our official Facebook.

Finally, Palace TV will show all press conferences on demand shortly after they end. You can watch them by heading to Palace TV here or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the official Palace app!

Download the app here for free!

READ NEXT: Palace v Wolves full match details and how to watch on TV

Web story banner..jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Potential for late drama v Wolves

Just now

It’s a chance for revenge for Crystal Palace as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers for the third time this season on Saturday, 30th January (15:00 GMT).

Read full article

Memberships

30% off Memberships - JOIN NOW

14 Hours ago

Now halfway through another Premier League campaign, we’re keeping you as close to the action as possible with 30% off Palace Memberships!

Read full article

Club News

Palace Home, Away and Third kit ON SALE now

15 Hours ago

This season’s stylish kits have made some memories that will last for a long time, from smashing four past Leeds in red and blue to taking all three points at Old Trafford in white.

Read full article

Club News

Palace Kitchen stays open to feed families in February

16 Hours ago

The Palace Kitchen project is being extended into February so that thousands of local people in need can continue to receive healthy and nutritious food.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Jarosław Jach joins Raków Częstochowa on loan

20 Hours ago

Jarosław Jach will spend the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign on loan to Polish side Raków Częstochowa after terminating his contract by mutual consent with Fortuna Sittard.

Read full article

First Team

Palace v Wolves full match details and how to watch

21 Hours ago

Crystal Palace host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, 30th January at Selhurst Park, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Watch Zaha and Batshuayi's efforts from West Ham clash

27 January 2021

Despite scoring opening- and dying-seconds goals, Crystal Palace fell to high-flying West Ham United on Tuesday evening.

Read full article

First Team

Cahill: Palace must 'turn corner' in 'massive' upcoming matches

26 January 2021

Gary Cahill expressed his frustration at losing to West Ham United on Tuesday evening with BT Sport, saying Crystal Palace need to "turn this corner."

Read full article

View more