Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

McArthur says Palace can build on Leicester result

7 Hours ago

James McArthur says Palace’s point against Leicester could be a platform to build on, before the Eagles take on Sheffield United at Selhurst Park (15:00 GMT).

“We played quite well in the second-half [against Leicester],” he said in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports. “We were unfortunate not to win the game but that’s something to build on.”

“You need to win football matches – if we keep doing the right things they [results] will come for us.”

McArthur reiterated Palace’s respect for today’s opponents, despite their tough run of form at the start of the season.

“Obviously they’ve not had a good start but they’re actually a good side. We know it’s going to be tough. They will want to be winning this game as well as us.”

READ NEXT: Hodgson makes two changes to Palace line-up v Sheffield United

Palace Audio banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Eze says wonder goal v Sheffield United is his best Palace moment

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze says his extraordinary solo effort against Sheffield United could be the best moment of his Palace career.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Stunning Eze solo strike sees Palace start 2021 with a bang

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze scored a stunning solo goal as Crystal Palace kicked off the new year by returning to winning ways against bottom of the league Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro MOTM from Palace v Sheffield United

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s victory over Sheffield United was one of many good performances – but there was one moment that surely stood out above all else.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson reaction as Palace start year with a win

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson praised Eberechi Eze’s spectacular goal as Crystal Palace started the year with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Eze says wonder goal v Sheffield United is his best Palace moment

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze says his extraordinary solo effort against Sheffield United could be the best moment of his Palace career.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson reaction as Palace start year with a win

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson praised Eberechi Eze’s spectacular goal as Crystal Palace started the year with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro MOTM from Palace v Sheffield United

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s victory over Sheffield United was one of many good performances – but there was one moment that surely stood out above all else.

Read full article

First Team

Tomkins: We knew fast start would be crucial

4 Hours ago

James Tomkins says Palace’s fast start was crucial to their victory over Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Read full article

View more