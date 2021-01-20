Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Foundation

Represent Palace in Race the Euros challenge

4 Hours ago

Raise funds for Palace for Life Foundation by joining the Palace Squad to take on 13 other London football clubs as part of the Race the Euros challenge!

The Race the Euros event will see 14 London football clubs race across Europe in a virtual activity challenge, which you can sign-up to by clicking here. Working in squads of 23, each club aims to be the fastest to cover the 6,720 miles that separate all of the Euro 2021 host cities.

Club News

Palace at Home: Help young students with home-schooling lessons through Crystal Palace

12 January 2021

The event is currently scheduled to run during March and participants can log miles in nearly 80 different activities (subject to any Government guidelines) including running, swimming, cycling, football, golf, tennis and even by washing their car!

Palace for Life will be monitoring Government guidance on exercise and outdoor activities over the next few weeks and are constantly reviewing and adapting the list of approved activities to make sure the challenge can be completed safely and in line with legislation.

A live event portal will chart the progress of each club team and as each squad reaches a host city, information about that city and its footballing history will be unlocked.

All funds raised by the Palace Squad will support Palace for Life Foundations work in the community through investment in solution-focused projects, tackling some of the biggest challenges facing our community today including social isolation and health inequalities.

Palace for Life Foundation has been working hard to adapt their services to support the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes Palace for Life coaches supporting primary schools to help the children of key workers, online mentoring for the most vulnerable young people and the creation of The Palace Kitchen, which prepared 20,000 nutritious meals for people in need in 2020.

However, there are many more people in need of support and for many months to come as the impact of COVID-19 continues to impact our communities, affecting both physical and mental health.

To secure a place in the Race the Euros Virtual Event 2021, you will need to pay £10 entry fee and commit to raising £100 in sponsorship (excluding Gift Aid).

Head of Fundraising and Communications at Palace for Life Foundation, Tash Stephens, said: "We hope this will be a fun way for Palace fans to keep active and engaged during the national lockdown, all whilst helping Palace for Life to raise vital funds for our work.

"We hope that the range of different activities that fans can choose between, from running to dancing and everything in the middle, means there is something for everyone and we welcome people of all ages and abilities to take part."

To see the full list of activities, please click here.

And to join the Squad, click here!

Palace Kitchen banner December 2020.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Premier League confirms broadcast plans for upcoming fixtures

1 Hour ago

The Premier League has released the below statement.

Read full article

Development

Derry reveals pride for U23s and their aims for 2021

19 January 2021

Halfway through Crystal Palace's first Premier League 2 season, Under-23s' manager Shaun Derry reflected on a testing challenge, how his side has adapted and the pride he feels at them doing so in his...

Read full article

Match Reports

U23s Report: Fulham thwart Palace comeback

18 January 2021

Fulham U23s survived a spirited fightback from Palace U23s as they held on for victory in an action-packed game in south London.

Read full article

Match Reports

Women’s Report: Palace slip to Durham defeat

18 January 2021

Crystal Palace women fell to a first home defeat in three games as an early Durham goal from Mollie Lambert proved the difference in a match of fine margins.

Read full article

Foundation

Foundation

Eze's iconic shirt back up for grabs thanks to generous donor

3 December 2020

For just £5, Crystal Palace supporters can stand a chance of winning the matchworn shirt from Eberechi Eze that he wore during Palace’s 4-1 victory over Leeds United.

Read full article

Foundation

Ferguson: “... this will make me stronger through the rest of my career”

10 November 2020

Crystal Palace defender Nathan Ferguson told children at a local primary school that hard work and preparation are essential to achieving your goals in life.

Read full article

Foundation

Mitchell inspires young south Londoners with Palace for Life call

5 November 2020

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell met children at a Palace for Life Foundation holiday camp, appearing via video link after training to answer their questions and hear how they had been spending...

Read full article

Foundation

Time remaining to support Palace for Life following Marathon March

20 October 2020

Eddie Izzard took part in a marathon-length walk alongside former Crystal Palace F.C. players Mark Bright and Shaun Derry and 130 Palace fans to help raise more than £60,000 for the club’s official...

Read full article

View more