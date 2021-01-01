Palace Preview: Eagles' finishing could be the difference v Sheffield United

Crystal Palace kick of 2021 by welcoming Sheffield United to Selhurst Park on Saturday, January 2nd (15:00 GMT).

After a hard-fought draw against Leicester City on Monday, Palace can start the year on the front foot with victory over the Blades.

Sheffield United have struggled this season, failing to win any of their 16 games in the league so far. Their two points is their lowest total at this stage of a Premier League season, their next lowest being 12 points after 16 games in 1993/94.

However, Palace will be aware of the threat they pose after losing both games last season – they haven’t lost three consecutive games to Sheffield United since April 1973.

After scoring against Leicester, Wilfried Zaha now has eight league goals this season. Both he and Nathaniel Clyne played in Palace’s last victory over Sheffield United in 2011, when Darren Ambrose scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Gary Cahill is the only Eagle in the current squad to have turned out for Sheffield United, playing 16 times for the club during a loan move in 2007, scoring twice.

Amongst the Blades, John Egan had a short stint at Selhurst Park on loan from Sunderland during the 2011-12 season. Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham signed his first professional deal at Palace but failed to make a first-team appearance.

Match details

Saturday, 2 nd January

January 15:00 GMT

Selhurst Park

Sky Sports

Tactical overview

Although Sheffield United have struggled for goals this season, it’s not for want of trying. Interestingly, Sheffield United (16.3 xG) have a similar number of expected goals as Palace (16.5 xG), the metric which predicts the number of goals a side should have scored based on the chances they created.

However, while Palace have converted their chances to score 20 goals this season, Sheffield United have finished only eight.

Should the visitors score first, the game is still by no means over. Sheffield United have lost three of the four games in which they have been leading this season, drawing the other. Meanwhile, Palace recovered a point from a losing position against Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in December.

Did you know?

Sheffield United lost their first league game of 2020, going down 0-2 at Liverpool. They’ve not lost their first league game in consecutive calendar years since doing so in 2011 and 2012.

The visitors have won just 8% of their Premier League games in London, winning two of their 25 visits (D8 L15). Indeed, of all teams to have played at least 20 Premier League away games in the capital, only Derby have a lower win rate (2.6%).

They are winless in their 16 league games this season (D2 L14), equalling Queens Park Rangers’ Premier League record of longest winless run from the start of a campaign (16 in 2012-13). The last English top-flight side to fail to win any of their first 17 games in a season was Bolton Wanderers in 1902-03 (22).

Team news

After suffering with early season injuries, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will be glad to have a number of key players back to full fitness – the only long-term absentee is Jack O’Connell, who remains out with a knee injury.

However, Oli McBurnie missed the defeat at Turf Moor against Burnley on Tuesday, with Oliver Burke only fit enough to start on the bench.

Roy Hodgson has a similarly fit squad to choose from, despite a number of players appearing twice in three days over the Christmas period. Gary Cahill remains a doubt after a hamstring injury.

How to follow

On TV

Palace v Sheffield United will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports.

International fans

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here.