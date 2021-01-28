Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Palace Kitchen stays open to feed families in February

1 Hour ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

The Palace Kitchen project is being extended into February so that thousands of local people in need can continue to receive healthy and nutritious food.

Since being launched last year, Palace Kitchen has delivered more than 27,000 meals, providing a lifeline to vulnerable individuals and families, including the elderly, those in emergency housing and the homeless.

Club chefs prepare around 350 meals a day, four days a week, which are distributed by project partner City Harvest.

The Palace Kitchen was set up with funding from the club and individual shareholders to cover the costs of purchasing fresh ingredients, preparing nutritious meals and safely packing and labelling them ready for collection and distribution.

More than £10,000 has since been raised through the generosity of Palace fans, who have donated through a JustGiving page (https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/palacekitchen) which continues to help fund this amazing project.

Funds have also been raised by supporters who have taken part in the virtual Palace for Life Super Draw.

Meals from the Palace Kitchen have been distributed to 10 local charities and organisations identified by Croydon Council, including Look Ahead, which supports rough sleepers; Mala, a network of four south London foodbanks giving out food parcels; Solace Women’s Aid, a refuge for woman and children escaping violence and abuse; Burgess Park House, a hostel for homeless veterans; and the Family Centre in New Addington and Legacy Youth Zone in North Croydon, which support local families in poverty.

Sarah, a local mother, was one of Palace Kitchen’s earliest recipients last spring, having lost her job at the start of lockdown whilst pregnant and with a two-year-old daughter at home.

She said: “The food we get is lovely. I’m pregnant and I don’t have the energy to cook for the family, so the meals are amazing and they are delicious and healthy too. To know that Crystal Palace are providing for us is so nice and it’s such a great help for my family.”

Palace for Life Foundation chief executive Mike Summers said: “We are delighted to be able to keep the Palace Kitchen open throughout February, helping thousands of local people who rely on us for healthy, nutritious meals which they would not otherwise be able to enjoy.

“We are grateful to the club for the funding, which enabled us to set up the project, and to the continuing generosity of Palace fans, which has allowed us to continue running it.

We would also like to thank our partners City Harvest, who pick up the meals each day from Selhurst Park and distribute them to local voluntary organisations on the front line.”

You can support the Palace Kitchen by donating here.

Palace Kitchen banner December 2020.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Club and Foundation deliver Christmas gifts to those in need

28 December 2020

Crystal Palace F.C. and Palace for Life Foundation delivered 350 Christmas goodie bags and toys to residents in temporary accommodation and children at Croydon University Hospital this week.

Read full article

Club News

Ward supports efforts at 'mind-blowing' Palace Kitchen

6 December 2020

Joel Ward visited the club's Palace Kitchen this week, helping to prepare and package 350 meals being delivered to those in need that day.

Read full article

Club News

Clyne awarded contract extension

26 January 2021

Nathaniel Clyne has signed an agreement with Crystal Palace that extends his second stint at the club until the end of this season.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson updates on Gary Cahill

1 January 2021

Roy Hodgson was asked to provide a brief update on Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill in his pre-Sheffield United press conference.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Palace Home, Away and Third kit ON SALE now

Just now

This season’s stylish kits have made some memories that will last for a long time, from smashing four past Leeds in red and blue to taking all three points at Old Trafford in white.

Read full article

Club News

Dean Kiely appointed Republic of Ireland goalkeeper coach

4 Hours ago

Dean Kiely has been appointed goalkeeper coach for the Republic of Ireland national team, a role he will perform alongside his work for Crystal Palace.

Read full article

Club News

'Can we go out early?’ - Kiely reveals Palace goalkeepers' drive

4 Hours ago

In 2020, speaking ahead of his two-year anniversary since joining Crystal Palace, Dean Kiely reflected with the Palace programme on a career in coaching, the attributes of management and the character...

Read full article

Club News

The Manor's Scotty Stacks recalls 'head-scratching' Wolves moment

9 Hours ago

Everyone knows the story of Danny Butterfield’s remarkable hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and everyone has their own memories from that unique evening. Here, Palace fan and The Manor...

Read full article

View more