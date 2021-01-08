Hodgson says Palace's squad depth is crucial

Roy Hodgson says he has no doubt that any team he selects for the FA Cup on Friday night (8th December) will be ready and raring to go.

“The work we do in training and the way we try to prep for our games, and the way we try to get players to understand what we’re looking for from them in game situations, that’s the same for everybody,” he said when asked if squad rotation might disrupt the team.

“I don’t worry about that aspect. I’m just hoping whoever does get to play plays well and strengthens his claim for a first team place if he hasn’t got one already.”

Hodgson reiterated the importance of Palace’s squad depth as the season progresses.

“We’re going to need everybody, we just don’t know when. Before the game we didn’t realise we’d be looking at the next few games without Jeffrey Schlupp because we didn’t envisage the injury, so you never know.

“The players we’ve got here are capable of doing a good job for us when called on. When they get the chance it’s so much ‘can you show us what you can do?’ We know what they can do. We know they can play.

“It’s a chance for them to play and confirm that they are the right men that we’re working with, and to strengthen any claims they might have if something goes wrong in the team or the players currently playing in their place start to lose form.”

