Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson updates on Gary Cahill

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was asked to provide a brief update on Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill in his pre-Sheffield United press conference.

First Team

Roy Hodgson's pre-match views before Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

5 Hours ago

The Palace manager was able to confirm that Cahill is unavailable for the Blades clash but was hopeful his absence will not be for a lengthy period.

He said: "Gary Cahill is still suffering from the slight hamstring problem he picked up 10 days or so ago. Apart from that, there’s nothing in particular to report.

"Doctors these days are very loath to put an exact date [on returns] but we don’t think it’s going to be an extremely long period of time.

"Most strains these days are a minimum of two weeks, more likely three weeks, and I think he’s only two weeks into it. So I’m not expecting it to be much longer."

Lastly, Hodgson was asked if his side have received the all-clear after the latest round of COVID-19 testing, to which he said: "Yes, we have. We’ve been very fortunate with that throughout this period so long may that continue."

READ NEXT: Staying connected: How you interacted with players from behind closed doors

Sheffield United programme banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Programme

Schlupp reveals prep and mental strength required in his role

1 Hour ago

Jeffrey Schlupp has become renowned in south London and beyond for being one of England's most versatile footballers.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Eagles' finishing could be the difference v Sheffield United

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace kick of 2021 by welcoming Sheffield United to Selhurst Park on Saturday, January 2nd (15:00 GMT).

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Sheffield United results an 'anomaly of football'

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson insisted that Sheffield United will not prove an easy opponent for Crystal Palace as the Eagles open 2021 against the Premier League's lowest team.

Read full article

First Team

Staying connected: How you interacted with players from behind closed doors

10 Hours ago

2020 was a challenging year all around the world, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing gatherings to be cancelled or postponed throughout football and beyond.

Read full article

First Team News

First Team

Hodgson: Sheffield United results an 'anomaly of football'

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson insisted that Sheffield United will not prove an easy opponent for Crystal Palace as the Eagles open 2021 against the Premier League's lowest team.

Read full article

First Team

Staying connected: How you interacted with players from behind closed doors

10 Hours ago

2020 was a challenging year all around the world, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing gatherings to be cancelled or postponed throughout football and beyond.

Read full article

First Team

Watch every word from Hodgson's Sheffield United press conference

18 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Sheffield United and you can find out what he had to say in full.

Read full article

First Team

Palace v Sheffield United full match details and how to watch on TV

31 December 2020

Crystal Palace welcome Sheffield United to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 2nd January, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

View more