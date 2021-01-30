Skip to site footer
Hodgson says Eze will keep getting better

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson says Eberechi Eze will only keep improving, as the forward’s powerful effort gave Palace all three points at home to Wolves.

“I think he’s a player who is going to improve all the time,” he said in his post-match press conference. “We’re not improving his technical avility, and hes got a good idea of what’s happening in the game and where the next pass should be.

“Where he’s improving is getting used to playing with players of a similar ability, and getting used to the intensity of the Premier League. One of those things from our perspective is that work rate to get into position and close people down.

“That’s one of the things he’s made major strides with, and I think that’s because he’s moved up a gear by playing in the Premier League.”

The manager was keen to emphasise the importance of today’s result, which sees Palace leapfrog Wolves in the league table.

“It was a big one, there’s no doubt about that,” he said. “Obviously a team like Wolves, they’re going to climb the table sooner or later, so to beat them here today and take three points off them is very, very important.”

