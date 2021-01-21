Inside Mateta's first Palace training session

Jean-Philippe Mateta joined the squad at Copers Cope today for his first training session as a Palace player, after completing his move from Mainz.

Mateta, who has signed on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy, trained with his teammates for the first time, and you can check out all the action in the gallery above.

The Frenchman will wear the number 14 at Palace, and with just under a week until the Eagles' next game, he has plenty of time to settle into his new surroundings in south London.

Check out the gallery for an insight into his first day with the team, or watch the video below!

READ NEXT: All you need to know about Jean-Philippe Mateta