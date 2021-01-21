Skip to site footer
Training

Inside Mateta's first Palace training session

2 Hours ago

Jean-Philippe Mateta joined the squad at Copers Cope today for his first training session as a Palace player, after completing his move from Mainz.

Mateta, who has signed on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy, trained with his teammates for the first time, and you can check out all the action in the gallery above.

The Frenchman will wear the number 14 at Palace, and with just under a week until the Eagles' next game, he has plenty of time to settle into his new surroundings in south London.

Check out the gallery for an insight into his first day with the team, or watch the video below!

First Team

Mateta squad number and Fantasy Football details confirmed

4 Hours ago

Jean-Philippe Mateta officially became an Eagle on Thursday morning, when he signed an 18-month loan deal with Crystal Palace.

Read full article

Club News

Jean-Philippe Mateta joins Crystal Palace

11 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have signed Jean-Philippe Mateta on an 18-month loan deal, subject to international clearance, with an option to make the move permanent.

Read full article

First Team

All you need to know about Jean-Philippe Mateta

11 Hours ago

Jean-Philippe Mateta has signed for Crystal Palace from German side Mainz, becoming the club’s first signing of the January transfer window.

Read full article

First Team

Mateta: "I’m focused on my challenge"

11 Hours ago

Having put pen to paper with Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta sat down and spoke with Palace TV in his first interview as an Eagle, saying he "will show the fans of Crystal Palace what [he] can...

Read full article

