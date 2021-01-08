Palace debut and three forwards: Hodgson shuffles pack v Wolves

Roy Hodgson has named a strong side to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in tonight's FA Cup Third Round, making a variety of changes to his last starting XI and awarding Jack Butland his club debut.

Hodgson has also handed starts to James McCarthy and Mamadou Sakho for the first time since facing Chelsea in October 2020.

The starting XI sees Jordan Ayew and Michy Batshuayi kick-off alongside Christian Benteke, with McCarthy, Eberechi Eze and Jairo Riedewald forming the midfield.

In defence, Tomkins will partner with Sakho and Nathaniel Clyne and Patrick van Aanholt will fill the full-back spaces.

Martin Kelly was initially named as part of the lineup on club channels, however is not included

On the bench, Hodgson has a strong range of substitutes should he require them - with Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur part of the matchday 18.

Wolves also name a strong side, with Leander Dendoncker returning from an injury collected with the Belgium national team.

Wolves: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Saiss, Coady, Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Neto, Moutinho, Adama.

Subs: Patricio, Hoever, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Cutrone, Richards, Kilman, Otasowie, Corbeanu.

Palace: Butland, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Tomkins, Clyne, Eze, Riedewald, McCarthy, Ayew, Benteke, Batshuayi.

Subs: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Milivojevic, Townsend, Zaha.

