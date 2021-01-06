Skip to site footer
Find out the cluster of defining Palace figures born on this day

3 Hours ago

If you're a defining figure of Crystal Palace's 20th century, there's a good chance you're celebrating a birthday on January 6th.

While most grumble their way through the month with little to look forward to - even less, perhaps, given the current situation - six memorable names from Palace history kick-start the year with a birthday, making January 6th one of the most congested days for producing club figures.

Birthdays include Terry Venables, who shaped the club in the 1970s and returned in '98, Dave Swindlehurst, one of our all-time top goalscorers, and Attilio Lombardo, widely regarded as one of the most talented players to have worn the Palace crest.

The full list reads:

  • Terry Venables, 1943
  • Phil Hoadley, 1952
  • Dave Swindlehurst, 1956
  • Dave Madden, 1963
  • Attilio Lombardo, 1966
  • Paul McShane, 1986

From those 43 years of former players born on January 6th, there are 472 club appearances, 99 goals and three managerial stints.

But January 6th is not the only day this month on which multiple Palace figures share birthdays, with two more dates for five players coming up:

15th January

  • Marcel Gaillard, 1927
  • Ronnie Allen, 1929
  • Gerry Queen, 1945
  • Jermaine Easter, 1982
  • John Bostock, 1992

19th January

  • Phil Holder, 1952
  • Steve Staunton, 1969
  • Simon Osborn, 1972
  • Danny Granville, 1975
  • Jimmy Kebe, 1984

Celebrating today? You're in good company.

