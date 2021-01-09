Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Watch Wolves v Palace key moments for free

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace exited the FA Cup against a strong Wolverhampton Wanderers side on Friday night, with the Eagles undone by a superb Adama Traore strike.

Palace were very much in the game throughout the 90 minutes and Wolves' lead never looked secure, however the south Londoners struggled to trouble John Ruddy in the home goal.

Adama's effort came in the first-half and was an immensely powerful strike that would have sailed past any 'keeper.

But Jack Butland was able to deny an effort many would have allowed in when Leander Dendoncker struck from eight yards. On his debut, Butland made an impressive reaction stop to keep his side in the game.

To watch highlights of this game in full and for free now, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

Palace TV banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

'Back to my best' - Butland analyses 'bittersweet' debut

22 Hours ago

Jack Butland described himself as his 'own biggest critic' after his Crystal Palace debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but said overall he was pleased with his performance.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: We lost to a Wolves 'wonder goal'

23 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was reluctant to focus on attacking stats when reflecting on Crystal Palace's FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, however did express his frustration at "not creating enough goal...

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace

23 Hours ago

Crystal Palace were eliminated from the FA Cup against a strong Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night, with Adama Traore scoring an eye-catching goal in the first-half to ensure the hosts'...

Read full article

Programme

Pre-order West Ham programme for debutant Butland's exclusive interview

8 January 2021

"Being around these ‘keepers, Dean [Kiely] and the squad, I’ve rediscovered exactly what I believe I can do," Jack Butland tells the official Palace programme.

Read full article

View more