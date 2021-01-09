Watch Wolves v Palace key moments for free

Crystal Palace exited the FA Cup against a strong Wolverhampton Wanderers side on Friday night, with the Eagles undone by a superb Adama Traore strike.

Palace were very much in the game throughout the 90 minutes and Wolves' lead never looked secure, however the south Londoners struggled to trouble John Ruddy in the home goal.

Adama's effort came in the first-half and was an immensely powerful strike that would have sailed past any 'keeper.

But Jack Butland was able to deny an effort many would have allowed in when Leander Dendoncker struck from eight yards. On his debut, Butland made an impressive reaction stop to keep his side in the game.

