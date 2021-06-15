Skip to site footer
Palace XI to play Stevenage in pre-season friendly

11 Hours ago

A Crystal Palace XI will travel to Stevenage for a pre-season friendly on Friday, 23rd July.

The Eagles will take on the League Two outfit at Broadhall Way at 19:00 BST as they continue preparations for the Premier League season, which gets underway on 14th August. 

The two sides have never met competitively, but faced off in a pre-season friendly in 2018 where a last-minute goal saw Palace come away with a 2-1 victory.

Further information for this clash will be confirmed in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels. Details regarding further friendlies will also be announced shortly.

READ NEXT: Follow the Eagles through Euro 2020

