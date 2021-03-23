Five Academy prospects gain international recognition

Crystal Palace Under-18s midfielder Aidan Steele has been called up to the Northern Ireland Under-21 side for the first time, one of several Eagles youngsters recognised by their country.

Steele joins Under-23s goalkeeper Ollie Webber in Andy Crosby’s U21s. They are the latest Palace Academy prospects to receive international recognition, with Sion Spence having joined up with Wales U21s last week.

Webber is one of three young Palace goalkeepers who could be in action over the international break. U18s duo Owen Goodman and Joe Whitworth are on the standby lists for England’s Under-18s and Under-17s respectively.

Everyone at the club wishes the boys the best of luck!

