Special edition programme celebrates 90/91 on Full Members' Cup anniversary

Steve Coppell regards 1990/91 as Crystal Palace's greatest season. The campaign in which the club finished third and won its only major trophy to date is hard to beat, after all.

Today, 30 years on from that remarkable time at the top of English football, the Palace programme has commemorated Coppell and his side's success by remembering events from 90/91 in each edition.

Against Chelsea in April, Palace will be playing just three days after the anniversary of their Full Members' Cup victory over Everton, the Eagles' 1991 Wembley triumph.

To mark the occasion, the programme will feature a special edition cover of the club's iconic kit and include an in-depth interview with Coppell himself.

In it, Coppell reveals the lengths he and his players went to to ensure success, the pain they felt at being denied a place in Europe and the winning mentality that saw them battle to the to country's loftiest places.

Featuring all of the usual insight from Darren Ambrose, our detailed build-up, a review of some classic kits and much more, this special edition programme is one for the collectors - with only a small number being printed for the occasion.

You can get your hands on one by pre-ordering it here - ensuring a hard copy is delivered direct to you to enjoy.

You'll also be able to read Roy Hodgson, Steve Parish and Luka Milivojevic's messages for fans, an update from Under-23s manager Shaun Derry and a look at how Selhurst Park is supporting the NHS through the pandemic.

Don't miss out and get your hands on this eye-catching, unique programme here!

Please be aware that orders must be made before 23:59 BST on Tuesday, April 6th for pre-match postage. Although he strive to ensure delivery before kick-off, we cannot guarantee it as orders are handled by a third party.