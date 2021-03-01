Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Events

Dates revealed for what can return to Selhurst Park and when

2 Hours ago

The recent Government announcement on the phased roadmap out of lockdown provided some clarity on what can return to Selhurst Park and when.

While details on when supporters can return to the Selhurst Park stands remain a point of discussion, the club can reveal the below aspects of the stadium are expected to open on the provisional dates below, provided Government timings are not delayed.

Currently

  • Professional filming permitted 

March 8th

  • Wakes and weddings for six people

April 12th

  • Wakes and weddings for 15 people

May 17th

  • Significant life events for 30 people
  • Indoor events for 1,000 people or 50% capacity (whichever is lower)
  • Outdoor events for 4,000 people or 50% capacity (whichever is lower)

June 21st

  • No limit on any events

To find out more about Selhurst Park as an event space for hire, please click here now.

Chairman Steve Parish recently discussed the return of fans to stadiums, which is currently set for May 17th, after many clubs’ final home games. He said: “It would be great for all fans if [every club] could just have one [game].

“We sold our Season Tickets, we’ve had people patiently waiting for the chance to come to a game – incredibly loyal fans… We’d love if every team could have one home game with supporters before the end of the season.

“I think it would be a joyous moment and another marker for everyone that we’re coming out of this terrible situation.”

READ NEXT: Find out major TV adverts recently featuring Selhurst Park

Selhurst venue hire banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Watch free highlights of Palace's Fulham clash now

21 Hours ago

Crystal Palace v Fulham saw the Eagles collect their 33rd point of the season in a gritty 0-0 draw.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Defensive resolve secures Palace point from driven Fulham

28 February 2021

Crystal Palace hosted Fulham at perhaps their most dangerous point this season, with the Cottagers demonstrating the fight that may save their season all afternoon at Selhurst Park. Ultimately,...

Read full article

First Team

Update: James Tomkins

28 February 2021

Roy Hodgson has confirmed details regarding James Tomkins’ recent training ground injury, explaining that the centre-back underwent surgery on his eye socket.

Read full article

Club News

Paul Cleal OBE: The former Palace ball boy shaping Premier League's fight against racism

28 February 2021

Paul Cleal remembers life as a Palace ball boy in vivid detail. He remembers the changing hut between the Main Stand and Whitehorse Lane. He remembers the green tracksuits, wooden stalls and pre-match...

Read full article

Events

Events

Join us for a virtual Down Memory Lane with Geoff Thomas and Nicky Chatterton

15 December 2020

Following on from recent successful virtual events hosted at Selhurst Park, we can confirm our next trip Down Memory Lane will be on Thursday 17th December at 2pm.

Read full article

Events

Selhurst Park marked 'Good to Go' following COVID-19 precautions

30 July 2020

As the club looks to open its doors again, Selhurst Park has gained Visit Britain’s 'We’re Good to Go' accreditation.

Read full article

Events

Watch Crystal Palace's End of Season Awards show on demand now

28 July 2020

The End of Season Awards officially brought a close to Crystal Palace’s unique 11-month 2019/20 Premier League campaign, with the club honouring eight different categories.

Read full article

Events

‘Malcolm Allison’s ordering champagne by the dozen’ - Cannon and Swindlehurst recall glory years

18 April 2020

At free to attend Crystal Palace event, Down Memory Lane, club legends Jim Cannon and Dave Swindlehurst relived the glory years with a range of Palace fans, telling stories from the team’s memorable...

Read full article

View more