Dates revealed for what can return to Selhurst Park and when

The recent Government announcement on the phased roadmap out of lockdown provided some clarity on what can return to Selhurst Park and when.

While details on when supporters can return to the Selhurst Park stands remain a point of discussion, the club can reveal the below aspects of the stadium are expected to open on the provisional dates below, provided Government timings are not delayed.

Currently

Professional filming permitted

March 8th

Wakes and weddings for six people

April 12th

Wakes and weddings for 15 people

May 17th

Significant life events for 30 people

Indoor events for 1,000 people or 50% capacity (whichever is lower)

Outdoor events for 4,000 people or 50% capacity (whichever is lower)

June 21st

No limit on any events

Chairman Steve Parish recently discussed the return of fans to stadiums, which is currently set for May 17th, after many clubs’ final home games. He said: “It would be great for all fans if [every club] could just have one [game].

“We sold our Season Tickets, we’ve had people patiently waiting for the chance to come to a game – incredibly loyal fans… We’d love if every team could have one home game with supporters before the end of the season.

“I think it would be a joyous moment and another marker for everyone that we’re coming out of this terrible situation.”

