Club News

Important: Online account information

2 Hours ago

With 2021/22 Crystal Palace Season Tickets open for renewal from 6th April we’re making sure supporters can manage their ticketing accounts online as we prepare for fans’ return to Selhurst Park.

All supporters who wish to buy Season Tickets, Memberships or match tickets online for 21/22 will require a free Palace account linked to their client reference number/ticketing account.

Creating a free Palace account and linking it to your client reference number is easy – take a look at the two simple guides below to create and link your account now.

Already have a Palace account?

  1. Visit your online account by clicking here
  2. Go to the ‘Linked Accounts’ section and click ‘Link your Client Reference Number’ 
  3. Enter your client reference number in the box at the bottom of the page

Don’t have a Palace account yet?

  1. Create your free Palace account by clicking here 
  2. When you’ve created your account, go to the ‘Linked Accounts’ section by clicking here and click ‘Link your Client Reference Number’ 
  3. Enter your Client Reference Number in the box at the bottom of the page

If you have any issues, please see our how to guides by clicking here.


First Team

Find out when and where the international Eagles are in action this week

11 Hours ago

With the break almost over, there are still seven Palace internationals in action this week with their national sides – and you can find out all the details below.

Read full article

First Team

Ayew nets for Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory

18 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew converted a first-half penalty as he inspired Ghana to a 3-1 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday evening.

Read full article

Club News

Ex-F1 driver Jolyon Palmer: Selhurst trips, trackside kickabouts, and the F1 lifestyle

28 March 2021

When Jolyon Palmer describes the atmosphere at Selhurst Park as exciting, it is no small compliment – after all, this is a man whose day job was racing at speeds of almost 300kph.

Read full article

Club News

Season Ticket Stories: Hero PC McLeod on why Selhurst Park feels like home

26 March 2021

With Crystal Palace Season Tickets for 2021/22 open for renewal from 6th April, we hear from some of the voices that make the Palace faithful so special. Here, hero of the London Bridge terror attacks...

Read full article

