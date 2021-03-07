Ward: Hard work driving strong defensive record

Joel Ward says Palace’s recent defensive solidity can be put down to hard work on the training ground, as they prepare to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

“A lot of hard work, determination and desire,” said Ward when what was behind the Eagles’ two successive clean sheets. “We know what we’re capable of as a team and a squad, and we’ve got a strong foundation we can build from.

“The last few games have shown our resilience and determination to work well as a unit, and that’s the standard we want to set.”

Palace are boosted by the return of Wilfried Zaha to the matchday squad, as he starts on the bench.

“We all know Wilf’s quality – what he brings to the team and what he adds to the team,” said Ward. “We’ve done well in the last few games which has been great, but him coming back in today gives us a slightly different element for teams to worry about.”

