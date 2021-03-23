Skip to site footer
Season Tickets 21/22: Key dates you need to know

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Season Tickets for 2021/22 are going on sale soon, providing you the best chance of following every home moment of a hugely anticipated season.

Below, you can see the key dates over upcoming months to secure your place at Selhurst.

  • 6th April-April 14th: Phase 1 - Season Tickets open for renewal to 20/21 Season Ticket holders
  • 15th April-June 18th: Phase 2 - 21/22 Season Tickets also on sale to 19/20 Season Ticket holders and direct debit option available
  • 18th June: Save your Seat deadline
  • 24th June: Phase 3 - Remaining Season Tickets go on general sale

Fans returning to SE25 promises to make 21/22 one of the most memorable seasons in Palace history – and purchasing a Season Ticket is the most assured way of guaranteeing you’re there for it all.

Before Season Tickets go on sale, make sure you have a Palace Account and have linked your Client Reference Number to make this process as smooth as possible

To find out the latest details on Season Tickets for 21/22, and for a detailed FAQ, click here.

