Season Tickets 21/22: Key dates you need to know

Crystal Palace Season Tickets for 2021/22 are going on sale soon, providing you the best chance of following every home moment of a hugely anticipated season.

Below, you can see the key dates over upcoming months to secure your place at Selhurst.

6 th April-April 14th: Phase 1 - Season Tickets open for renewal to 20/21 Season Ticket holders

- Season Tickets open for renewal to 20/21 Season Ticket holders 15 th April-June 18th: Phase 2 - 21/22 Season Tickets also on sale to 19/20 Season Ticket holders and direct debit option available

- 21/22 Season Tickets also on sale to 19/20 Season Ticket holders and direct debit option available 18th June: Save your Seat deadline

Save your Seat deadline 24th June: Phase 3 - Remaining Season Tickets go on general sale

Fans returning to SE25 promises to make 21/22 one of the most memorable seasons in Palace history – and purchasing a Season Ticket is the most assured way of guaranteeing you’re there for it all.

Before Season Tickets go on sale, make sure you have a Palace Account and have linked your Client Reference Number to make this process as smooth as possible.

To find out the latest details on Season Tickets for 21/22, and for a detailed FAQ, click here.