Leicester v Crystal Palace rescheduled

4 Hours ago

Leicester City v Crystal Palace has been rescheduled for Monday, 26th April, and will be shown live on TV.

Full details for Palace's clash with the Foxes can be seen below.

Palace's game with Southampton was recently postponed and has not yet been rearranged. Details will be confirmed soon.

Leicester v Palace

Date

Kick-off (BST)

Moved from

TV
Monday, April 26th 20:00 Saturday, April 24th - 15:00 Sky Sports

Palace's upcoming fixtures

Fixture

Date

Kick-off (BST)

TV
Everton (A) Monday, April 5th 18:00  Sky Sports
Chelsea (H) Saturday, April 10th 17:30  Sky Sports
Southampton (A) TBC TBC TBC
Leicester City (A) Monday, April 26th 20:00  Sky Sports

READ NEXT: Vote for Eberechi Eze for the LFA Goal of the Season

