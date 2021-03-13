Milivojevic highlights 'very hard' West Brom tactic from Palace's win

Speaking with Sky Sports after Crystal Palace's victory over West Bromwich Albion, goalscorer Luka Milivojevic discussed the visiting tactic he and his teammates found 'very hard' to deal with.

Milivojevic, who netted the Eagles' first-half penalty to ensure victory, was keen to praise his side after a well-fought win, highlighting what they had to deal with against Sam Allardyce's Baggies.

"We knew that they are fighting for their lives and trying to stay in the league," he said. "It is not easy, we know. I had an interview before the game where I said we expect a very tough game because they’re not bad opponents.

"Their last five games they picked up many points so we knew it would not be easy. But I think we dealt well with a different style, everything they put in the box: throw-ins, corners, every free-kick.

"It’s very hard, especially today when it’s very windy. That’s not easy for our defenders but all credit to them. Honestly, I think they did a perfect job today."

Turning his attention to the clash more widely, Milivojevic drew upon its significance in the context of the season - collecting a win before a lengthy break and moving up to 37 points from just 29 games.

"[It was a] massive three points for us – 100%. It is very important, especially now because we have an international break. The players will go away so we can go in with a positive mood, very happy with the three points."

Finally, the captain commented on his composed, match-winning penalty; playing down plaudits in typical post-match style:

"It’s nice. I didn’t have one for a long time so I’m happy with that but the most important from this game and the three points.

"The volley [before the penalty], I’d prefer [to score]. But in the end, the most important is the three points."

