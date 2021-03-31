Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Events

Live the dream of playing at Selhurst Park

Just now

If you’ve dreamed of walking out of the tunnel at Selhurst Park, or scoring the winner at the Holmesdale End, then this is your chance – you can write your name into Selhurst Park history by taking advantage of our pitch hire opportunities!

From Sunday 23rd May to Sunday, 7th June, you can take to the pitch at Selhurst for the full matchday experience, giving you the chance to emulate Eberechi Eze’s free-kick against Leeds or solo stunner v Sheffield United.

You’ll go behind the scenes with use of both home and away dressing rooms, leave the tunnel to walkout music – like the Champions League theme – and see your team’s branding up on the big screen.

Book-Now.png

In 90-minute matches, you’ll play with the official Premier League ball – for added drama, why not play under the floodlights for an evening kick-off? The standard pitch hire package also includes fully qualified match officials and the use of the Directors’ car park.

To make your experience even more reminiscent of football at the highest level, you can add a full tournament management including group scheduling and on the day support, as well as the use of the pitch side LED boards.

For smaller sided games, the Selhurst Park can be split into two or four pitches with ‘Samba’ match goals.

Your day wouldn’t be complete without a chance for a post-match debrief, and the bar and concessions stands will be open for spectators [minimum numbers apply]. To really mark the occasion, private rooms are available for hire post-match with full bar and hospitality packages.

With prices from £5,500 +VAT, don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to make a Premier League pitch your own. Enquire now to secure your spot with places already limited!

Spring Fashion - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

WATCH: Ferguson v Mitchell on FIFA 21 as Palace launch official Twitch

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s brand new Twitch account got off to a flying start as Nathan Ferguson and Tyrick Mitchell battled it out on FIFA 21 – all while answering your questions!

Read full article

First Team

International Eagles on song with goals from Benteke and more

7 Hours ago

It was a bumper night for Palace’s internationals that saw three goals scored by three different players – including a stunning volley and a 96th minute equaliser!

Read full article

First Team

Find out how international Eagles have performed over the break

30 March 2021

With the break almost over, there is only one Palace international in action this week with their national side – but you can find out all the details for how the lads have performed below.

Read full article

Fixture News

Leicester v Crystal Palace rescheduled

30 March 2021

Leicester City v Crystal Palace has been rescheduled for Monday, 26th April, and will be shown live on TV.

Read full article

View more