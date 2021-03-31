Live the dream of playing at Selhurst Park

If you’ve dreamed of walking out of the tunnel at Selhurst Park, or scoring the winner at the Holmesdale End, then this is your chance – you can write your name into Selhurst Park history by taking advantage of our pitch hire opportunities!

From Sunday 23rd May to Sunday, 7th June, you can take to the pitch at Selhurst for the full matchday experience, giving you the chance to emulate Eberechi Eze’s free-kick against Leeds or solo stunner v Sheffield United.

You’ll go behind the scenes with use of both home and away dressing rooms, leave the tunnel to walkout music – like the Champions League theme – and see your team’s branding up on the big screen.

In 90-minute matches, you’ll play with the official Premier League ball – for added drama, why not play under the floodlights for an evening kick-off? The standard pitch hire package also includes fully qualified match officials and the use of the Directors’ car park.

To make your experience even more reminiscent of football at the highest level, you can add a full tournament management including group scheduling and on the day support, as well as the use of the pitch side LED boards.

For smaller sided games, the Selhurst Park can be split into two or four pitches with ‘Samba’ match goals.

Your day wouldn’t be complete without a chance for a post-match debrief, and the bar and concessions stands will be open for spectators [minimum numbers apply]. To really mark the occasion, private rooms are available for hire post-match with full bar and hospitality packages.

With prices from £5,500 +VAT, don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to make a Premier League pitch your own. Enquire now to secure your spot with places already limited!