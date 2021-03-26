Report: Last minute equaliser sees Palace Women snatch a point

A last minute own goal from Charlton Athletic’s Shauna Vassell levelled the scores in Palace’s rescheduled match at Hayes Lane, causing the points to be shared in dramatic fashion.

Summary:

Charlton play their first match under new head coach Karen Hill at Hayes Lane.

Lois Heuchan scores first goal of the match as the hosts take the lead.

Palace stay motivated with a number of chances to equalise.

HT: Crystal Palace 0-1 Charlton Athletic.

Kirsty Barton fires wide after being fed by Siobhan Wilson.

A stoppage-time own goal from Charlton’s Shauna Vassell levels the scores at 1-1.

FT: Crystal Palace 1-1 Charlton Athletic.

The two teams’ last meeting was for a friendly back in September, which resulted in a 2-2 draw. As their December game was cancelled due to Covid isolation for members of the Charlton camp, the match was instead rescheduled to three months on in March.

The match kicked off to a strong start for Palace, but Charlton spirits were not to be dampened, their first attempt coming a few minutes in with striker Shauna Vassell driving the ball goalwards.

A possible own-goal looked to be on the cards in the sixth minute after a ball bounced off Charley Clifford, but snuck just past the post.

Not long after, Siobhan Wilson’s corner set up a great chance for Palace to break the deadlock, but they were denied by Charlton goalkeeper Eartha Cummings.

On the 18th minute Addicks midfielder Lois Heuchan, who was a key part in Charlton’s last victory against Coventry in February, headed past Chloe Morgan for the first goal of the match, putting the visitors in front.

Just before hitting the thirty-minute mark Wilson was in again, curling in an impressive cross but her effort failed to get past Cummings. The south Londoners keep up the momentum in hopes of equalising before the half-time whistle, with captain Annabel Johnson’s attempt floating just over the crossbar.

Charlton took the lead into half-time, but Palace were determined and had plenty of chances to catch-up.

The second-half started fairly evenly. Palace’s most promising chance came into the 71st minute when Wilson assisted Kirsty Barton, but her shot went wide. As the match progressed, Palace keeper Morgan stepped up superbly to deny Charlton’s Joss King an attempt at extending Charlton’s lead.

Palace equalised through an own goal in stoppage time – added in part due to injury to Charlton keeper– the ball rebounding off Vassell past the despairing Cummings and into the net, securing a dramatic point.

Palace: C. Morgan (GK), F. Morgan (Khassal, 46), Johnson, Pearse, Waldie, Barton, Churchill, Stobbs, Baptiste, Natkiel (Haines 70), Wilson (Hinks, 82).

Subs not used: Gibbon (GK), Hurley, Goddard, Rutherford, Gaylor, G. Clifford.

Charlton Athletic: Cummings (GK), Griffiths, Smith, Coombs, C. Clifford, King, Powell (Dorey, 89), Rutherford, Vassell, Sulola (Sampson 76), Heuchan.

Subs not used: Watling, Gotch, Dunbar-Bonnig, Eligon, Lumsden, Foonour, Godden.