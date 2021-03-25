Skip to site footer
Join Palace for Life's fight to confront climate change

22 Hours ago

Palace for Life Foundation are joining forces with 23 football clubs across the country for Planet Super League, a football and sustainability project inspiring children and families to get involved in preventing climate change.

Using football-themed challenges, the initiative aims to encourage more sustainable behaviours amongst people of all ages both in school or at home, all in the name of their favourite football team.

Susanna Reid backs Crystal Palace and Foundation campaign to Keep Croydon Connected

10 February 2021

Planet Super League’s online platform provides over 60 fun activities which are easy to complete wherever you are, including creating a meat-free family meal, making items from recycled materials and veggie keepie-uppies!

Primary School Programmes Manager Sam Bacon said: “This is a fantastic new project for the Foundation. Becoming more sustainable is crucial for all of our futures and this is a great way to get involved alongside your favourite team!”

Participants will represent their chosen club in a league table and will take part in weekly matches against other sides, where each challenge completed contributes to their team's total score.

Prizes will be up for grabs for the most sustainable families, including various Palace goodies and a family stadium tour.

To register, visit www.psl.football, select Crystal Palace as your team and prepare for the big kick-off on Sunday, 27th March!

