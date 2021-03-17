Quiz: Can you name these Palace internationals?

Eberechi Eze took a step closer to becoming the latest Palace player to win a full England cap, after he was called up to the Under-21s squad – but how well can you remember some of Palace’s other internationals?

Palace can boast a long list of capped players from right across the world, from Mile Jedinak in Australia, to Jordan Ayew in Ghana, to Shefki Kuqi in Finland. In fact, full internationals from 36 different countries have plied their trade at Selhurst Park.

Some nations have provided just one player to Crystal Palace – test your knowledge and see if you can remember those in the quiz below!

