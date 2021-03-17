Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name these Palace internationals?

3 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze took a step closer to becoming the latest Palace player to win a full England cap, after he was called up to the Under-21s squad – but how well can you remember some of Palace’s other internationals?

Palace can boast a long list of capped players from right across the world, from Mile Jedinak in Australia, to Jordan Ayew in Ghana, to Shefki Kuqi in Finland. In fact, full internationals from 36 different countries have plied their trade at Selhurst Park.

Some nations have provided just one player to Crystal Palace – test your knowledge and see if you can remember those in the quiz below!

READ NEXT: Horace Colclough - Palace's first professional England international

Training Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

‘Meaner’ Benteke explains 'more selfish' approach behind goals

7 Hours ago

“Anything can happen with football,” says Christian Benteke. “And that is the beauty of it.

Read full article

Match Reports

U18s Report: Late drama v Chelsea leaves Palace flying high

16 March 2021

Late drama for a second game running saw Crystal Palace Under-18s defeat Chelsea through a David Omilabu brace, the Eagles trumping the Blues twice this season and ending the day top of the league.

Read full article

Club News

Horace Colclough: A historic Palace career cut short by war

16 March 2021

When Horace Colclough stepped out for his England debut in 1914, he could not know that war was just months away. Marking the pinnacle of his career with every footballer’s dream, he also couldn’t...

Read full article

Fixture News

Palace's latest TV selections confirmed

15 March 2021

The dates for the latest round of Premier League fixtures have been decided, with two Palace matches moved for TV.

Read full article

Quizzes

Quizzes

Quiz: How many of Palace's biggest victories can you recall?

12 March 2021

Palace take on West Bromwich Albion this weekend looking for a repeat of their 5-1 victory at the Hawthorns in December – but how many of Palace’s highest scoring victories can you remember?

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know Kagisho Dikgacoi?

16 February 2021

Today marks 10 years since one of Palace's most important signings, Kagisho Dikgacoi, arrived in south London.

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: How much of Kuqi's Palace career can you recall?

10 February 2021

Shefki Kuqi has led an extraordinary career, including an eventful spell at Selhurst Park with Palace - but how much of it can you recall?

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know Jaïro Riedewald?

4 February 2021

Jaïro Riedewald has extended his Crystal Palace contract and committed his future to the club until 2024.

Read full article

View more