Hodgson explains team selection v Spurs with Zaha on bench

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says the return of Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp to the matchday squad gives Palace a lift before facing Tottenham Hotspur, despite only starting from the bench.

“It should give them a lift,” he told Sky Sports in his pre-match interview. “It certainly gives everyone around the club a lift.

“No doubt Wilf has been fundamental in our creation of goals and goal chances, and Jeff as well has been. He needs a good spell now Jeff, because this season so far has been stop start.”

Hodgson explained why both start on the substitutes bench.

“Wilf is phenomenal in that respect [recovering from injury] so I think he can give us quite a lot of time if that’s something we want to do,” he said, “but I didn’t want to change the team from the last two performances which have been good.

“Of course, Wilf has been out a long time and hasn’t done a lot of training, so it’s a bit of a luxury to have him on the bench, but it’s something I had to do. Him and Jeff Schlupp to have on the bench, who have both been out, can definitely change things for us in terms of our attacking play.”

