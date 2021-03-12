Skip to site footer
Team news: First-teamer and Academy prospect start for U23s

1 Hour ago

Wayne Hennessey starts for Crystal Palace Under-23s against Reading, as three promising Under-18s players make the matchday squad.

Hennessey is joined by Jesurun Rak Sakyi, who has impressed for Paddy McCarthy’s U18s side this season with six goals in 11 games, and who scored his first goal at U23s level in last week’s victory over Leeds United.

U18s duo Victor Akinwale and Aidan Steele are available from the substitutes bench.

By beating the runaway leaders last week, Palace are in a strong position in the Premier League 2 (Division 2), sitting in fourth one point clear of today’s opposition.

Stay up to date with how boys get on via the official Palace app, and read the match report at full-time!

Palace U23s: Hennessey (GK), D. Boateng, Hannam, M. Boateng, O’Brien, Rich-Baghelou, Hale, Dreher, Gordon, Spence, Rak Sakyi,

Subs: Webber (GK), Akinwale, Taylor, Steele, Russell.

