Palace pair split by 15 votes in MOTM battle

Gary Cahill and Luka Milivojevic were separated by just 15 votes for Crystal Palace's eToro Man of the Match award.

Ultimately, Cahill just scooped the accolade ahead of goalscorer Milivojevic for yet another clean sheet-earning display at the heart of defence.

Cahill pipped Milivojevic to the post as the pair earned 45% of votes cast, leaving Cheikhou Kouyate and Joel Ward in third and fourth place.

After the game, Cahill expressed his satisfaction with the 1-0 victory, saying: "[It was] one game where we needed to dig in and defend well. We tried to create our own chances on the break but the main thing for us today certainly was getting back to winning ways and getting three points. We’re delighted with the result."

The centre-back's stats spoke for themselves against the Baggies - as you can see below - and he has been instrumental in Palace keeping three clean sheets from their last four games.

These performances earned him the February Player of the Month award and see him enter the international break on another high.

Read Gary's full post-match reaction by clicking here!

To watch the Video please enable "Targeting" in cookie settings

You can watch full highlights and post-match reaction from Palace v West Brom on Palace TV. Keep an eye out by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!