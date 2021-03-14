Skip to site footer
Watch solid Palace display in free West Brom highlights

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace performed from front to back to secure three points in their Saturday afternoon clash with West Bromwich Albion - and you can watch free highlights of the game now.

The first-half was an enjoyable display of football with both sides testing one another regularly. Its undoubted highlight came when Luka Milivojevic unleashed a fierce volley at goal which Sam Johnstone saved well.

However, the 'keepers effort were in vain as Darnell Furlong handled a Wilfried Zaha effort shortly before, meaning Palace earned a penalty which Milivojevic tucked home cooly.

Other highlights included Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze further testing Johnstone and Palace's defensive line fighting for their third clean sheet in four games.

To watch full highlights of this clash for free now, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

