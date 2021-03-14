Watch solid Palace display in free West Brom highlights

Crystal Palace performed from front to back to secure three points in their Saturday afternoon clash with West Bromwich Albion - and you can watch free highlights of the game now.

The first-half was an enjoyable display of football with both sides testing one another regularly. Its undoubted highlight came when Luka Milivojevic unleashed a fierce volley at goal which Sam Johnstone saved well.

However, the 'keepers effort were in vain as Darnell Furlong handled a Wilfried Zaha effort shortly before, meaning Palace earned a penalty which Milivojevic tucked home cooly.

Other highlights included Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze further testing Johnstone and Palace's defensive line fighting for their third clean sheet in four games.

